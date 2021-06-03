Two locations are particularly at risk: two Prime Ministers are appealing directly to the Chancellor because of the threat of an Airbus subsidiary.

Augsburg / Varel – concerns about Aerotec: The Airbus subsidiary is to be split off – that calls politics on the scene. Specifically, there are two locations in the north and south of the republic: Augsburg in Bavaria and Varel in Lower Saxony. The two Prime Ministers Stephan Weil (Lower Saxony, SPD) and Markus Söder (Bavaria, CSU) have now published a joint letter in which they advocate Aerotec.

In the letter about which on Wednesday the Augsburg General and the Northwest Newspaper reported, Söder and Weil appeal to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) to keep the locations. The prospective buyers known to date have neither sufficient capacity nor sufficient financial resources for investments in the factories. The fear is therefore obvious that the two companies in Bavaria and Lower Saxony “will no longer be able to compete with competitors in low-wage countries in just a few years”.

8,000 employees at Airbus subsidiary Aerotec – four additional branches

Aerotec has four other branches and a total of around 8,000 employees who manufacture components for Airbus in the civil and military sectors.

In contrast to Aerotec, according to Söder and Weil, Airbus wants to integrate the French supplier Stelia into the group. You see the federal government, as the largest Airbus shareholder, together with France, have an obligation to influence Airbus to “rethink a spin-off and sale of parts production” – and thus to preserve thousands of jobs. – cg with dpa