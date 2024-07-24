Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Press Split

Concern on Italy’s Adriatic coast: Heavy flames are forcing thousands of people to flee. Wind and heat are fueling the forest fires, which are probably man-made.

Vieste – A fire broke out in a forest area in Apulia on Wednesday morning (July 24), with strong winds driving the flames dangerously close to a holiday village. More than a thousand people had to be evacuated as a precaution, while Italian emergency services are still trying to get the fire under control from the air and on land.

The town of Vieste is a small holiday gem in Italy on the Adriatic. (Symbol photo) © Imago

Forest fires on the Adriatic coast force holiday resort in Italy to evacuate

A small peninsula juts out into the Adriatic Sea in the south of the Republic, with Dubrovnik on the opposite side of the sea. Turquoise water, light sandy beaches, the old town of the fishing village rises out of the sea on a rocky outcrop – this picturesque ambience attracts masses of tourists, regardless of the sometimes massively rising prices in Italy. But in the middle of the holiday season, the holiday idyll is disturbed.

Several people have to flee from severe forest fires near the Bay of San Felice in the holiday resort of Vieste. The Italian news agency Ansa puts the number of evacuees at around 1,200. Those without a car are being brought to safety by sea on motorboats heading south, according to the Italian news portal The Immediate writes. They find refuge in a fitness studio in the municipality of Vieste, it continues.

Aerial television images show people waiting on the beach. A forest fire above the holiday resort in Apulia has come dangerously close to the resort. (Screenshot/Collage) © L’Immediato

The fire broke out in the forest above the holiday resort. According to Ansa, the firefighters were unable to reach the place of origin. The strong wind made the situation worse over the course of the day. In addition to the emergency services on the ground, firefighting planes and helicopters are fighting the spreading flames, as several Italian media outlets report. On the Mediterranean island of Sicily, however, a volcanic eruption paralyzed much of the infrastructure the day before.

High fire risk due to heatwave in Italy: Authorities follow up on clues

For days, Italy, especially the south of the country, has been suffering from extreme heat. According to domestic media, there has been almost no rain recently. Forest fires were already causing terrible scenes during a heatwave in spring. However, the local authorities suspect that the forest fires are arson. This is suggested by a number of clues that have been collected in recent days.

“Since this morning, we have identified the origin of the fire and started confiscating items that indicate a malicious origin of the flames,” quoted Ansa Giuliano Palomba, who is leading the investigations. They were initiated because there had been an increasing number of arson attempts. “This was the fifth attempt in a week and this morning they succeeded,” said the mayor of Vieste, Giuseppe Nobiletti, on the public television channel RAI about the fires that were presumably deliberately set.

Two firefighters died dramatically in fires in the very south of Italy just under a week ago: They had been called out to save a family from the flames. “Especially in the summer months, bush and forest fires occur again and again in Italy due to the prevailing climatic conditions, and as a result, traffic and air quality are affected,” warns the Federal Foreign Office on its homepageAt this time last year, tourists had to be rescued from fires in Lecce, south of Bari. (rku)