Ministry of Digital Development: About two thousand IT companies have been stripped of accreditation

The Ministry of Digital Development has extended the accreditation of more than 18 thousand IT companies. This was reported by Telegram channel departments.

According to him, on July 19, an inspection of a number of companies working in the field of information technology was completed. As a result, more than 18 thousand such organizations were able to remain in the register. This means that they retained state accreditation, thanks to which they are entitled to various benefits and preferences.

However, about two thousand companies lost their accredited status. They either did not apply for confirmation of their profile or no longer met the established criteria.

It is specified that when submitting applications, the average salary in the company in the second quarter must exceed either the average in Russia for the first quarter of 2024, or the average in the region.

“According to Rosstat, the average salary in Russia is 80 thousand rubles, while average salaries in the IT sector exceed these figures by almost two times,” the ministry emphasized.

There is information that in the first half of 2024, freelance IT specialists in Russia received a 40 percent increase in salaries. Thus, programmers who like to work on a freelance basis began to receive up to 147 thousand rubles per month.