Tens of thousands of Israelis, including former prime minister Yair Lapid, demonstrated this Saturday night in Tel Aviv against the country’s new government, the most right-wing in the history of the Jewish state.

“Those who love the state have come to defend democracy, its courts and the idea of ​​a common life and common good,” Lapid tweeted. “We will not give up until we have won.”

About 100,000 protesters took to the streets of central Tel Aviv, according to local media. Police did not report the number of participants in the biggest demonstration in Israel since the return of Benjamin Netanyahu to the head of the Executive, where there are several far-right and ultra-Orthodox ministers.

Karen Kol, who lives in the locality of Hod Hasharon (central Israel), said that she spoke out against “an anti-democratic government”. “We don’t want to allow politicians to control our lives,” said Dov Gidony, 33, a computer specialist, who was taking part in a demonstration for the first time.

Members of the LGBTI community and opponents of the expansion of Israeli colonies in the West Bank Palestinian enclave were highlighted at the march.

The protest came days after the Supreme Court invalidated the appointment as interior minister of the ultra-Orthodox Arieh Deri.