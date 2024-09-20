Residents of Ingushetia met the plane with the bodies of the shooting victims at the Wildberries office

Thousands of local residents gathered at Magas airport in Ingushetia to meet the bodies of security guards killed in a shootout at the Wildberries headquarters in Moscow, the Telegram– channel “News of Ingushetia”.

Ambulances and escort vehicles have left the airport and are heading to Dolakovo and Kantyshevo. The footage shows thousands of residents of the republic lining the road in support and grief.

Earlier, the company reported that Wildberries would help the families and friends of two security guards who died in the shootout.

On September 18, unknown persons opened fire near the Wildberries office. The company reported an attempt by Vladislav Bakalchuk to illegally enter the company’s office. After the conflict, Bakalchuk was taken away for questioning.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into the shooting under five articles of the Criminal Code.