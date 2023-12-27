Approximately eight thousand immigrants, most of them from Cuba, Venezuela and Mexico, are in a caravan heading to the United States border, raising signs about the terrible conditions in their countries that are leading to an “exodus of poverty”, as one of the tracks. The procession began on Christmas Eve, in Tapachula, in the Mexican state of Chiapas.

The mobilization occurs at a time when migratory flows, mainly from Central and South America, have grown significantly, causing a warning to the governments of Mexico and the USA, which share the main border of access to American territory.

Last year, according to data obtained by the British broadcaster BBC, the number of people detained at the border between the countries exceeded 2 million. In September of this year alone, there were more than 200,000 migrants, according to the American government.

Between the last week of November and the beginning of December, the US Border Patrol estimated that the number of migrants detained at crossings grew by 31%.

This situation has worried Joe Biden's government, which sees growing dissatisfaction among its voters with the migration crisis in the country, less than a year before the presidential elections, in which the Democrat intends to run for re-election.

This Wednesday (27), a bilateral meeting will be held between a commission of senior officials from the White House and Mexico to discuss new points to control migration. The American Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, arrives in Mexico City today, where the meeting is scheduled to take place and new attempts at agreements on the subject will be discussed.

Washington released a statement ahead of the summit, saying Blinken would discuss “unprecedented irregular migration” in the region and identify ways for the two countries to “address border security challenges.” There is still no information about the meeting time.

On Friday (22), the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said that he is interested in contributing again with the USA to resolve the migration crisis.

According to information from the American broadcaster CNNin addition to those who enter the country illegally, more than 11 thousand people are waiting in shelters for formal entry across the border.