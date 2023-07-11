Workers from the ‘Unite Here’ union in the hotel sector demonstrate on July 2 in Los Angeles (California). MARIO TAMA (AFP)

Thousands of hotel workers have demonstrated this morning southeast of Los Angeles. This is the second day of protests by unionized employees, who demand an improvement in conditions after the pandemic. This Monday, the members of section 11 of Unite Here brought pots, pans and buckets to make a cacerolazo in the hotel zone near the international airport of the city. “Sheraton, listen, we are in the fight!” shouted in Spanish, who a few days ago carried out three days of strike. Latinos make up the vast majority of cooks, cleaning staff, janitors and shop assistants. The employers have complained to the labor authorities about some of the union’s demands that they consider illegal because they are linked to the housing policy.

The current collective bargaining agreement for some 32,000 employees at 60 Southern California hotels expired on June 30. The parties did not reach an agreement, so the strike began. The first day was called for July 2 in front of several hotels in downtown Los Angeles, one of the areas with the highest density of rooms in the State. The union, which has a presence in California and Arizona, demands a salary increase of eleven dollars in the next three years, the period covered by the contract. Five dollars would be reflected in the first, while the increase in the remaining two years would be three dollars. The union organization also makes other requests related to health, housing and the recruitment process for new applicants, to protect undocumented people who need a job. Instead, the employer offers an increase of $8.75 in wages over five years.

The union section has kept services to a minimum, which has allowed nearly 20 hotels to keep their doors open in parallel to the demonstrations. These were set as the first objective of the July 4th holiday, a date of high tourist demand. There were three days of work stoppage that affected not only Los Angeles, but also the city of Santa Monica and Orange County, south of the city. Despite the fact that workers at 60 hotels approved the strike, many employees decided not to follow it for fear of reprisals. The Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica punished some of the staff who protested, according to María Hernández, a spokeswoman for Unite Here Section 11, which represents 270,000 people in the United States and Canada. Nationwide, Latinos make up three in 10 front-desk workers, 15% of doormen and half of housekeeping and janitors, according to to the most recent report of the Latino entrepreneurship organization in the sector.

Obstacles in negotiation

The employers’ association, which represents 44 hotels, has complained that some of Unite Here’s demands have become an obstacle in the negotiations. The union has put on the table that companies must accept a 7% rate for a fund that would help pay for affordable housing for employees in the sector. In addition, the union organization has asked them to support a referendum that would be voted on in the 2024 general election. This would put to a vote a commitment by companies to offer vacant rooms for rent to the homeless population of southern California. The employer has filed a lawsuit with the labor authorities considering that it is an illegal point in the negotiation, since it is about housing policy, which corresponds to other levels of the public administration.

A hotel has become the model for the union to follow. The Westin Bonaventure in downtown Los Angeles avoided the strike by agreeing to the terms on June 28. The agreement has allowed them to continue operations as normal. Bonaventure is the largest employer of the unionized group with 600 workers. “The others will have to follow the path. If this hotel can comply with the agreement, the others can too,” said María Hernández a few days ago.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.