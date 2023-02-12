Thousands of people gathered this Sunday (12.Feb.2023) in Madrid, capital of Spain, to protest for improvements in the public health system. The demonstration, organized by health workers, brought together around 250,000, according to the Spanish government. The information is from Reuters.

The organizers of the event, in turn, estimate a participation of 1 million people in the capital. The main target of the protest is the Conservative Party –which administers the region–, whom the protesters accuse of “to destroy” public health services and “favor” the private system.

The Madrid government has been the target of criticism from the population, especially after the pandemic. Among the main dissatisfactions are the allocation of funds to health and working conditions in public hospitals.

“They cut our wages instead of raising them. We are overworked and have no support. We are in danger of extinction”said Lilian Ramis, a hospital worker in Madrid, to the Reuters.

Protests against the administration of the capital have been held since November 2022. Protesters say that for every €2 (about R$11.13) invested in health, €1 ends up in the private system.

Regional governments in Spain are responsible for a large part of the health budget. The leader of the Government of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, said in a social network on Saturday (Feb 11) that she believes “in the public health of the country” and who works “to improve it”.

Thousands of health workers gathered in Madrid, Spain, to defend the public health system and protest against its privatization.pic.twitter.com/PBizQqJcmc — Hassan Mafi ‏ (@thatdayin1992) February 12, 2023