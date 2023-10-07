The opposition proposes an emergency government, the centrist Lapid is ready with Netanyahu

Centrist Yair Lapid, currently in opposition, said he was willing to set up an emergency government with Prime Minister Netanyahu to “oversee the difficult, complex and long campaign ahead.” The Israeli newspaper ‘Haaretz’ writes it. Netanyahu “knows that with the extreme and dysfunctional composition of the current government, it is impossible to wage war,” Lapid said. “The State of Israel must be led by a professional, experienced and responsible political figure.”

“I have no doubt that former Defense Minister Benny Gantz will also join such a government,” he added. “The creation of an emergency government will make it clear to our enemies that the absolute majority of Israeli citizens support the armed forces and the security leadership. It will make it clear to the world, on the international stage, that the people of Israel stand together in the face of threats” .

Netanyahu: “We are at war, now reach a higher goal: victory”

Rain of rockets on Israel, sirens in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv: “Ready for war”

Palestinian gunmen infiltrated areas of southern Israel and rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, in a surprise attack claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas. Mohammad Deif, a senior military commander of Hamas announced the start of the operation in a broadcast on Hamas media, calling on Palestinians around the world to fight.

“This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth“he said, adding that 5,000 rockets were fired. According to emergency services, an Israeli woman was killed, while ambulances were deployed in areas around the Gaza Strip and sirens sounded across Israel, including Jerusalem .

Israeli media reported that gunmen opened fire on passers-by in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, and footage circulating on social media appears to show clashes in the city’s streets. “A number of terrorists have infiltrated Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip,” the army said in a statement, adding that residents in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip were told to stay in their homes. “The Israel Defense Forces will defend Israeli civilians and the Hamas terrorist organization will pay dearly for its actions,” he has declared.

It also said it was launching its own attacks against the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he will meet with senior security officials in the next few hours. Rockets could be heard in Gaza and residents reported armed clashes along the separation fence with Israel near the southern town of Khan Younis and said they saw significant movements of armed fighters. Israel’s ambulance service said teams were dispatched to areas of southern Israel near Gaza.

Subscribe to the newsletter

