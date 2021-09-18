Thousands of migrants, mostly Haitians, settled on the Texas border in the hope of seeking refuge in the United States. The wave of immigration has worsened since the current US president, Joe Biden, tried to relax the measures established by his predecessor Donald Trump under Title 42, which established that asylum seekers remain in Mexico while they await the approval of the immigration court. from the United States.

This Friday, the United States plunged into a new immigration crisis after thousands of migrants, mostly Haitians, settled under and around a bridge on the Texas border. In the absence of supplies, the migrants used the Rio Grande to travel back and forth between the country governed by Joe Biden and the small town of Del Rio, in Mexico. When crossing, the water reached their knees and in some cases they carried children on their shoulders.

Migrants have turned this city of 35,000 inhabitants into a makeshift shelter. Many use the river to bathe and wash their clothes. Garbage piles exceed 3 meters. And two women have given birth according to Lewis Owens, the Val Verde County Judge.

On the other hand, Frank Joe Martinez, the Val Verde County Sheriff, estimated the number of migrants at 13,700. However, he specified that more migrants would be on the way. To try to reduce the migratory wave, the Mexican authorities proceeded to remove more than 500 Haitians from the buses in which they were traveling to reach the border.

According to Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, the Department of Defense plans to transfer migrants to Arizona, California and other areas of Texas. Meanwhile, Nicole Phillips, legal director of the advocacy group Haitian Bridge Alliance, assured that “people he’s panicking about how to seek refuge. ”

Edgar Rodríguez, a lawyer at the Casa del Migrante migrant shelter in Piedras Negras, north of Del Río, attributes the increase in migrants to misinformation as false rumors arose regarding immigration policies. Some have even been victims of Mexican violence and have been unable to find lawyers to protect their rights.

Haitian migrants set up a makeshift camp along the Rio Grande after crossing into the United States from Mexico on Friday, September 17, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. Thousands of Haitian migrants have gathered under and around a bridge in Del Rio, presenting the Biden administration with a new and immediate challenge as it tries to handle the large numbers of asylum seekers who have been arriving on US soil. © AP / Eric Gay

Conservatives attribute immigration responsibility to Joe Biden

During his tenure, Donald Trump ensured that asylum seekers remained in Mexico while they awaited approval from the United States immigration court. This, under the argument of protecting national security from the advance of Covid-19 cases in 2020. This measure is known as Title 42.

Even so, the US government has faced many difficulties when it comes to removing illegal migrants from its territory, since the Mexican authorities have also not wanted to receive so many Central American families. However, both nations are in talks. The initial agreement with Mexico is that this country was only going to receive deported Mexican, Guatemalan, Honduran and Salvadoran migrants.

In August, the US detained migrants nearly 209,000 times at the border



A Haitian migrant uses the Rio Grande to bathe after crossing a dam from Mexico to the United States, on Friday, September 17, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. Thousands of Haitian migrants have gathered under and around a bridge in Del Rio, presenting the Biden administration with a new and immediate challenge as it tries to handle the large numbers of asylum seekers who have been arriving on US soil. © AP / Eric Gay

This, because at the moment there are no legal consequences since they are expelled under Title 42. However, migration has worsened and Ecuadorians, Venezuelans and people of other nationalities have been joining the migratory wave, including Haitians.

Haitians migrate, for the most part, from South America. The presence of nationals of this country has increased in recent years. Many left after the earthquake that hit Haiti in 2010. Others in 2016 due to lack of employment. Some come to the United States on foot, others by bus, and others by car.

With AP and Reuters