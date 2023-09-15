Thousands of workers three assembly plants General Motors (GM), Ford and Stellantis In the United States, strikes began early on Friday due to the lack of an agreement to sign a new collective agreement.

It is the first time in history that factories of the so-called Detroit Big Threeas the three companies are known, are declared in strike simultaneously.

The president of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, Shawn Fein, announced at 11:00 p.m. local time on Thursday (02:00 GMT on Friday) that workers at the Wentzville assembly plants, in Missouri, of G.M.; those from the Toledo plant, in Ohio, of Stellantis; and those of the Michigan plant, in Michigan, of fordthey would be the first to declare themselves in strike.

The three plants They employ around 13,500 people.

Fein announced through a speech broadcast on Facebook Live that the workers of the three floors They would leave their positions at 00:01 on Friday (04:01 GMT) if an agreement was not reached with the three companies for the signing of a new collective agreement.

“For the first time in history, we will declare strikes at the same time in the three (companies). “We are using a new strategy, the selective strike,” Fein declared.

Following Fein’s words, hundreds of union members stood at the gates of Wentzville, Toledo and Michigan to participate in the picket lines. strikers.

Ford assembly plants. Photo: EFE

The union and the three company They have been negotiating since July the signing of a new collective agreement for the next four years. But the union has said the companies are not negotiating in good faith.

UAW demands a salary increase of 46% in four years, the reintroduction of traditional pensions, the reduction of working hours and the unionization of workers. factory workers of battery production.

UAW has warned that it will use the strategy of strikes selective in different plants of the Big Three to put more pressure on companies. The number of plants on strike will increase as negotiations continue.

Fein has also not ruled out the UAW declaring a general strike simultaneously in the three companies, which would be an unprecedented measure in the history of USA.

The last strike What the sector experienced occurred in 2019 when the UAW was negotiating the signing of the collective agreement that expired at midnight on Thursday.

So, the 49,000 workers of G.M. They went on strike for 40 days, which cost the company about $3.8 billion.

A study released in mid-August noted that a ten-day strike by GM, Ford and Stellantis workers tIt would cost $5 billion.