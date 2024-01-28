Today, Sunday, thousands of Germans continued their protests for the third week in a row, denouncing the plans of the extreme right.

Thousands of people gathered again in the heart of the city of Hamburg in northern Germany, today, to denounce right-wing extremism.

The organizers of the demonstration, a coalition led by the “Gathering Days for the Future” movement, recorded the participation of 30,000 people in this gathering.

The demonstration procession roams the heart of the city for a distance of approximately 3.5 kilometers. More than 40 organizations called for the protest, including several environmental protection organizations such as Greenpeace and the Bund Union for the Protection of the Environment and Nature, in addition to the Tenants' Association, the German Confederation of Trade Unions, and the Hamburg Alliance Against the Right.

A demonstration against right-wing extremism in Hamburg broke up the day before yesterday, Friday, after the number of demonstrators greatly exceeded what was expected, as the organizers reported that the number of participants reached 80,000 people instead of 10,000 people, while the police estimated the number of demonstrators at 50,000 people. .

After this large turnout, the organizers of the demonstration responded today, Sunday, and moved the gathering place from the place that was originally planned to another place that could accommodate a larger number of protesters. Today's demonstration came under the slogan “For diversity and our democracy – Hamburg stands united against the Alternative for Germany party.”

Germany is witnessing demonstrations due to what the Correctiv investigative media platform revealed earlier this month about a meeting held by right-wing extremists last November in the city of Potsdam, near the German capital, Berlin.

According to the Correctiv report, the meeting was attended by politicians from the Alternative for Germany party, as well as members of the center-right Christian Democratic Party, and the “Union of Values” association, which belongs to the ultra-conservatives and the far-right identity movement. Among the participants in this meeting, which was held in a villa in Potsdam, was Austrian Martin Zellner, who has long led the extremist European Socialist Identity movement, which strongly opposes immigration to Europe.

Zellner revealed that he spoke at the Potsdam meeting about “re-displacement.” This is a phrase used by right-wing extremists to express the need to deport a large number of people of foreign origin, even if this is by force.