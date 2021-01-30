Again numerous people in France took to the streets against police violence and for freedom of the press. The protests on Saturday in the capital Paris and many other cities were directed against a planned law with which the French government wants to criminalize certain photos or films made by police officers.

The demonstrators also included supporters of the yellow vests movement and people who protested against the government’s corona measures.

Given the bad weather and the restrictions in the corona pandemic, the number of participants was significantly lower than in previous demonstrations. In Paris the participants filled Republic Square about halfway. Around 3,000 people gathered in Montpellier in the south of France, and several hundred participants were counted in other cities.

“I came today for two reasons – the comprehensive security law and also to support the culture,” said 24-year-old protester Kim. “Lots of shops are open, the subway is full, but the cultural sites are closed,” she added. Among the protesters were young people demanding the right to have rave parties despite the pandemic.

France has registered around 75,000 deaths related to the virus since the beginning of the Corona crisis. The country is preparing for possible further restrictions in light of the spread of more contagious corona variants.

With the planned security law, which initially triggered the protests at the end of last year, the government of President Emmanuel Macron wants to criminalize the dissemination of photos or films of police operations if this endangers the “physical or mental integrity” of individual officials. In this way, emergency services should be better protected.

Critics, on the other hand, see the freedom of the press threatened and fear a “clean bill” for violent police officers. They argue that in the past, many cases of police violence would have gone unpunished if they had not been filmed and the footage circulated on the Internet. (AFP)