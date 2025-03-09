As another demonstration that nothing is still easy for women, a rain curtain has flooded all the cities of Spain On this March 8, International Women’s Day. But neither the storm nor the wind have avoided that thousands of feminist will gather to the streets of Madrid, one more year, to claim equality and the end of sexist violence. Purpose and purple showers have flooded the capital with the same mixture of every year between festive energy and anger for having to continue demanding rights that are not yet conquered today. The lack of conciliation, patriarchal justice, the advance of ultra -right and sexual violence They have copied most of the shouts of women and girls who have marched from the Atocha roundabout to Plaza de España, in a demonstration in which the fear of the influence of rights in countries such as the United States has also been very present.

However, the storm has made a dent in the call of this year, which has also fallen on Saturday and that, for the fourth consecutive year has divided the feminist movement into two different demonstrations: the first, of the 8m Commission, at noon; and the second, represented by abolitionists and contrary to trans law, in the afternoon. The Government Delegation has counted About 25,000 attendees in the first march, compared to the 34,000 who calculated last year. The data handled by the organization are around 80,000 protesters, a number still far away from half a million in 2024. Even so, and to the rhythm of songs that have already become a feminist anthem, such as the It’s over by María Jiménez or the I will survive Mónica Naranjo, the march has been advancing at a good pace and crowned by many badges.

“Feminism is like rain: inclusive and necessary, although some of them bother,” says Julia’s banner, which has come to the demonstration with her friends and a apron that denounces how far fascism is coming. “It is necessary to talk about how fascism is moving forward and how feminism is a very important resistance.”he says.

Something similar has defended Carol and Lucas, a 34 and 35 -year -old couple that have come together to the demonstration of this 8m. “We come to claim freedom for all women and stop killing us, rape and oppress us,” says Carol. His partner, Lucas, fears that “wave of fascism that is touring the world” and therefore says that “it is now more important than ever” going out to defend rights. He does, he says, from the support and supporting role that he ensures that men must fulfill in this fight that, although they are one of them. “It also benefits themto those toxic masculinities and those men who feel attacked. It is important that they are on our side, “says Carol.

In the air they fly over the hottest themes of this last year, in which it has occurred A wave of complaints of sexual aggressions, not only in Spain, but also in Francewhich is still shocked by the case of Gisèle Pelicot. Here, the complaint and subsequent sentence for the unseeled kiss of Luis Rubiales to the footballer Jenni Hermoso has served to demonstrate two keys: one, which is producing a change of paradigm in the way of understanding sexual aggressions; Two, which is still work to do in justice so as not to fall into continuous questioning towards the victims.

This has voiced the feminists on more than one occasion, loading against the “patriarchal justice” that has also come to light with the case of the former addressed of adding Íñigo Errejón. “Everything shows that we still have a lot of work to do, and It doesn’t matter as both on the left and on the right, machismo continues to exist. It is cultural and we have to continue working. You have to believe in the future, in children and grandchildren, which I think they do better, “says Estrella, 66, who insists on launching a positive message for the awareness of the new generations. To her white friend, 70, gives her the impression that” we are going back. ” “That men do as many things as women at home”.

The necessary and not yet achieved full conciliation, the salary gap, discrimination and above all the fear of a setback marked by sexist denialism have been the common denominators of the manifestation, which As it passes through Cibeles, a message has been taken for a while to dedicate a message to the Madrid leadersIsabel Díaz Ayuso and José Luis Martínez Almeida. “Shame!”, The protesters have shouted in repulsion to the cut of resources that are suffering the networks of attention to victims of gender violence and sexual violence.

After reading the manifesto in the Plaza de España, the first mobilization of the day has been completed. One more day, one more year, all the changes that remain to make real equality between men and women have been exposed in the form of screams, banners and songs. An 8m more, feminists have taken the colors to a system that must still work to ensure that half of their population, women, can live free of all kinds of violence.