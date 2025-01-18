Thousands of Extremadurans demonstrate in defense of the continuity of the Almaraz nuclear power plant

The scheduled start of the cessation of operation of the Almaraz nuclear power plant in 2027 has mobilized mayors, citizens and economic and social sectors of Extremadura in a demonstration this Saturday who defend its continuity.

The plant employs almost 3,000 direct and indirect workers and its energy production accounts for 7% of the country’s total demand. Employment and the annual contribution of more than 97 million euros to the surroundings of the plant, especially to the Cáceres region of Campo Arañuelo, are the defense bastions for the plant to maintain its activity and for which the mayors of the area of ​​influence of the central, of all political signs, and the citizen platform ‘Yes to Almaraz, Yes to the future’ have called for this demonstration.

At the head of the delegation, the president of the Government of Extremadura, María Guardiola, together with the mayor of Navalmoral de la Mata, Enrique Hueso Retamosa, and the well-known scientific disseminator Alfredo García, reactor operator and supervisor, as well as the councilors of Presidency, Interior and Social Dialogue, Abel Bautista, the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Sustainable Development, Mercedes Morán, and the Minister of Economy, Employment and Digital Transformation, Guillermo Santamaría.

Guardiola seeks to create a nuclear front with the communities with power plants to prevent their closure



The presidents of the Provincial Councils of Cáceres and Badajoz, Miguel Ángel Morales and Miguel Ángel Gallardo, respectively, also participated in the previous rally.