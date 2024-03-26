Almost 24 uninterrupted hours of drumbeats, of feelings that sink into the depths of memory and heart, and of pure Muleña roots. The Night of the Drums, one of the most anticipated days of the year in the town, began to be felt in the atmosphere after six in the afternoon – and after warming up with the aperitif and lunch – when the muleños and the thousands of Visitors who came to the municipality began to populate the streets surrounding the Town Hall Square, where there was no room for a single drumstick just before ten at night. Once again, the center of Mula became too small last night to host a festival declared of International Tourist Interest and Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO, which will last until five in the afternoon this Wednesday and which provokes those who They experience an “indescribable” torrent of feelings.

At least that's what the councilor responsible for Tambores, Diego Boluda, confessed a few hours before the start of the noise, who before being a councilor, and even before he had the use of reason, was already hitting the skin with the sticks. «I am 39 years old and at 20 days old I was already participating in the party. My grandfather and my father, who died seven years ago, instilled in the whole family a passion for the drum,” Boluda recalled excitedly. “And now it is an honor for me to organize everything related to this day.”

There is no news this year either, “because it is a party that shines by itself,” emphasizes the councilor. And not even the rain, which in other years seriously threatened to tarnish the tamborada, could this time with a show that began, as always, with the beating of a heart and the beginning of the fanfare by Fernando Belijar by the Muleña Musical Group. . That call to the drum is already the traditional starting signal for each and every one of the drummers to begin their particular ritual. There is no common score here, and what forms the unique melody of Night of the Drums is chaos sounding in unison. Each of the instruments with its own rhythm and intensity, and with the harmony dictated by each vein of each arm converted into two sticks, each non-transferable passion and each feeling reverberating on the skin of the instrument.

“Magical”



“There is a truly Muleño touch,” admits Diego Boluda, “but thousands of drummers playing at the same time causes that roar that we carry so deep inside us. It is deafening, but at the same time it is overwhelming. It's magical,” defines the councilor, who did not dare to give a number of attendees. He only signed “thousands of people” and that “it is seen that people from many countries have come.” In fact, this year the City Council has installed giant screens in the nearby streets to project what was happening inside the square, packed once again with the sole objective of “enjoying slapping the skin.” And, if one does not have a drum, there will already be a muleño who will place it around his neck so that he can feel that only heart with which the Night of the Mula Drums beats. Furthermore, at the close of this edition, and as usual, without any notable incidents.