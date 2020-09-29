Highlights: There are reports of sending thousands of terrorists from Pakistan and Turkey to Armenia for war

It is being told that these terrorists are being sent from Syria and Libya affected by civil war.

These terrorists are being paid a lot of money for the war against Armenia in favor of Azerbaijan

There are reports of terrorists sending thousands of terrorists from Pakistan and its ‘religious mentor’ Turkey to Armenia for war. It is being told that these terrorists are being sent to Nagorno-Karabakh from Syria and Libya affected by civil war. These terrorists, known as ‘killing machines’, are being paid a lot of money for the war with the Christian country of Armenia in favor of the Muslim country Azerbaijan. This move by Turkey has increased the tension and its threat of war with Russia has started increasing.

These terrorists reached Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, via Turkey on 22 September and thereafter. The number of these heavily armed terrorists is said to be around 1 thousand. All these are being reported from Al Hamza Brigade. Most of the terrorists have come from Syria. However, some people have also been sent from Libya. It is being told that Pakistan is also helping in this mission of Turkey and its terrorists are very active in this area.

80 people killed in Armenia-Azerbaijan war, threat of war in Russia and Turkey

ISI is working to send terrorists to Azerbaijan

It is being claimed in the news that the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI is working to unite these terrorists and send them to Azerbaijan. It is being told that Turkey is giving 1500 to 2000 dollars salary to these terrorists. At the same time, Pakistani social media are being posted in support of Azerbaijan. Explain that while 94 percent of the population in Armenia is Christian, 97 percent of the population in Azerbaijan is Muslim.

Analysts say that Turkey wants to make itself the leader of Muslim countries by supporting Azerbaijan in this war. At the same time, it is also his aim that Azerbaijan rich with oil should remain with him so that he can get oil easily. On the other hand, Pakistan has openly supported its religious masters Turkey and Azerbaijan and strongly opposed Armenia.

There is a danger of war in Russia and Turkey

Meanwhile, the escalating war in Armenia and Azerbaijan poses a threat to Russia and Turkey jumping into it. While Russia is supporting Armenia, NATO countries along with Azerbaijan are Turkey and Israel. According to the New York Times report, Armenia and Russia have a defense treaty and if these Azerbaijan attacks happen on the territory of Armenia, Russia may have to come to the front. On the other hand, Armenia has said that there have been some attacks on its land as well.