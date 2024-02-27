Junior doctors put the health system under strain in the midst of a strike against the Government's plans, which seeks to reform the training process, allowing more students to enter medical careers, a situation that could affect medical workers training quality and service.

This Tuesday, February 27, the strike of doctors in training in South Korea is seven days old and both the health workers sector and the Government cannot reach an agreement.

The protests are a form of response by professionals who oppose the authorities' plans, which seek to expand places in their training academies to incorporate more medical students.

According to the South Korean Ministry of Health, Some 8,940 intern doctors left their jobs in protest, representing 72.7% of professionals who work in the country. This disruption in operations at major hospitals threatens to overwhelm the country's general medical service.

In the face of threats from the Government, which reported that from March it will suspend licenses and initiate legal action if professionals do not return to work, The Korean Medical Association (KMA), which represents some 140,000 doctors, reiterated that it will fight “to the end” so that the places in the faculties do not increase and has called a demonstration in which some 20,000 attendees are expected on March 3 in Seoul.

The Executive itself already has specific teams within the Attorney General's Office and the Police to begin investigating possible crimes starting next Friday, framed in the legal figure of personnel abandonment.

Crosses between the Government and doctors

Young doctors claim that pay and working conditions should be the priority, rather than the Government's plan to increase the number of doctors. For their part, authorities say more staff are needed to increase health care services in some areas and meet the growing demands of one of the world's fastest aging societies.

The project of Executive seeks to increase the annual limit of admissions to South Korea's medical academies by adding about 2,000 new placesto the current 3,058, thus raising it to just over 5,000.

Doctors in training attend a meeting at the Korean Medical Association building in Seoul, South Korea, on February 20, 2024. AP – Ahn Young-joon

With this plan, the South Korean authorities seek to add 10,000 doctors by 2035 throughout the country, and in this way confront the rapid aging of the population.

The authorities maintain that South Korea has 2.1 doctors per 1,000 inhabitants, well below the average of 3.7 in the developed worldaccording to the information cited by AP.

According to the complaints of resident doctors, universities are not in a position to support a sharply increased number of medical students.

Meanwhile, they assume that a large number of medical students additionally recruited with this new government project would try to work in more popular and well-paid areas of medicine, such as plastic surgery and dermatology. So the long-standing shortage of doctors in essential but low-paid areas such as pediatrics, obstetrics and emergency departments would remain unchanged.

How is the South Korean health system currently?

According to official government estimates, replicated by Reuters, The striking doctors represent only a fraction of South Korea's 100,000 doctors, but may represent more than 40% of the staff at large university hospitals.. And most are dedicated to crucial tasks in emergency rooms, intensive care units and operating rooms.

Since February 20, when the strike began, the number of new patients has fallen by 24% in large South Korean hospitals, where half of scheduled surgeries are also being canceled.

According to the local press, many patients are referred to other centers, which means that it may take several hours to be treated.

Because of the protests, the government extended the working hours of public medical institutions, opened emergency rooms in military hospitals, and gave nurses legal protection to perform some medical procedures normally performed by doctors.

Can the South Korean State judicialize the protests?

The Government's threats to take legal action against doctors came after the death of a woman between 80 and 90 years old who died last Friday in the city of Daejeon (140 kilometers south of Seoul) due to cardiac arrest. .

The patient went through seven hospitals that refused to treat her and when the ambulance arrived at the medical center that agreed to treat her -53 minutes after having picked her up at her home-, the woman had already died.



A patient is at Severance Hospital in Seoul, South Korea, February 21, 2024. REUTERS – SOO-HYEON KIM

This Monday, February 27, Park Min-soo, Vice Minister of Health, said that the Administration will not seek any disciplinary measures against the striking doctors if they return to work before Thursday. However, she warned that anyone who fails to meet the deadline would be punished with a minimum three-month suspension of their medical licenses and face additional legal measures, such as investigations and charges by prosecutors.

According to the AP, South Korea's medical law gives the government power to issue return-to-work orders to doctors when it sees serious risks to public health. Those who refuse to comply with such orders can have their medical license suspended for up to one year and also face up to three years in prison or a fine of 30 million won (approximately $22,500). Those who receive prison sentences would be stripped of their medical licenses.

With EFE, Reuters and AP