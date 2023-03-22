To tackle the global drug trade, which increasingly finds its way to drug smugglers via the port of Rotterdam, Rotterdam port companies are deploying large guns. Thousands of employees and drivers will be intensively screened for offenses related to drug crime, Trouw reports.

It concerns a group of port employees in positions that are interesting for drug smugglers. For employees in crucial positions, such as planners at terminals, an even stricter AIVD screening is being considered to combat corruption, according to the newspaper.

The port of Rotterdam plays an important role in the global cocaine trade. Criminals use corrupt employees and truck drivers to enter the port area or move containers. So-called ejectors, mostly young men, then enter the site to retrieve cocaine from the containers. In the first month of this year alone, fifty of these thieves were arrested in and around the port area. The youngest was 14 years old.

“The pilot has just started in Rotterdam and it is expected that tens of thousands of employees will be eligible for this,” says a spokesman for the Ministry of Justice and Security.

Employees with criminal drug offenses to their name will no longer receive an access pass for the port area. The first groups of port employees will be screened in the course of the year on the basis of the new port VOG (certificate of good conduct).

Some of the port companies already use a standard VOG to screen employees. Now screening authority Justis will look very specifically at cases that are relevant to drugs (smuggling).