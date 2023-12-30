Home page politics

From: Mathias von Hofen

Press Split

There are protests again in the Serbian capital. The opposition is doubting the official election results and is increasing the pressure on Vucic.

Belgrade – On the evening of December 17th, Serbian President Aleksandr Vucic triumphed. According to official projections, he won the absolute majority of votes in the early parliamentary elections. But doubts quickly arose about the correctness of the result.

Election observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the EU Parliament and the Council of Europe criticized the fact that there were irregularities in the elections. For example, ballot boxes were filled with fake ballot papers.

Voters from Bosnia brought to Belgrade?

According to the opposition, tens of thousands of Serbs from the Bosnian Serb Republic of Srpska were taken to Belgrade on buses. However, they would not have had the right to vote in Serbia, as Srpska is part of Bosnia under international law. Among them, however, the populist Vucic enjoys particularly high levels of support. He maintains good relations with the Bosnian Serb leadership.

The demonstration on Saturday (December 30) was the largest so far since the election results were announced. The opposition politician Radomir Lazovic called for new elections to be held under international supervision. The opposition politician Marinika Tepic, weakened by a hunger strike, only made a brief appearance.

Participants of the demonstration tried to break into Belgrade City Hall. © Darko Vojinovic/AP/dpa

Vucic's strength on land

The mass demonstrations show that many people are not ready for that Result of the Serbia election acknowledge. There is resistance, especially in the capital Belgrade. The opposition is more popular here than in smaller cities or in the countryside. These areas tend to be strongholds of Vucic’s “Progress Party” (SNS). This is also due to the fact that good jobs are difficult to get, especially in smaller cities, without contacts to the regional representatives of the SNS. The influence of the state media is particularly strong here, which Vucic im Serbian election campaign have supported.

Vucic and the EU

Despite doubts about the accuracy of the election results, Vucic has so far been a guarantor of stability in his country for the EU. Vucic is more predictable than his former mentor Slobodan Milosevic. Given the unstable situation in southeastern Europe and the war in Ukraine, the idea of ​​an unstable Serbia is frightening for many observers. This is probably one of the reasons why the EU has pushed ahead with accession talks with Serbia, even though the democratic deficits in the country and the concentration of power in the hands of Vucic are known.

It seems unlikely that Vucic will simply leave the field to the opposition, especially since he continues to enjoy support not only from many people outside Belgrade, but also from the police and military. The way out could be new elections over the next year, which will be monitored as comprehensively as possible by international observers. It would be advantageous if observers from EU states as well as from non-Western countries such as Brazil, South Africa or India as well as neutral countries were present.