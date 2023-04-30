Home page politics

From: Lucas Maier

Split

Numerous mercenaries from the Wagner Group die in the Ukraine War. In the meantime, seven cemeteries belonging to the troops have been discovered.

Moscow – The numbers are frightening. In the meantime, over 30,000 mercenaries are said to Wagner group in the Ukraine war to have fallen. This is the opinion of Mikhail Podolyak, Advisor to the Head of the President’s Office Ukrainewhich he had already submitted in mid-January.

officials from the USA also assumed 30,000 killed and injured mercenaries in February, like the news channel BBC writes. The head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said in an interview on Saturday (April 29), according to the German press agency himself: “Every day we have stacks of thousands of corpses that we pack in the coffin and send home.”

A tomb in Saint-Petersburg decorated with a flag of the Wagner group. © IMAGO/Celestino Arce

In the meantime, against the background of the probably high losses in the Ukraine war, more and more graves of the Wagner troops are being discovered. So far, seven of these cemeteries have been found.

Graves of the Wagner group: Prigozhin’s dead lie scattered over 6,000 kilometers

The burial sites found so far are sometimes very far apart. Two of them are almost 6,000 kilometers apart, according to research by the Moscow Times shows.

List of Wagner cemeteries found so far:

Bakinskaya, Russia: 607 graves

Novosibirsk, Russia: Over 200 graves

Beryozovsky, Russia: 106 graves

Nikolayeka, Russia: 102 graves

Irkutsk, Russia: 53 graves

Luhansk, Ukraine: 42 graves

Mavrino, Russia: 27 graves

Source: Moscow Times

In total, just over 1,100 graves of Wagner mercenaries have been discovered so far. However, this number is still a long way from the estimated tens of thousands of deaths. According to Mack Tubridy from the Moscow Times.

Convicts buried: The family often does not know about their death

The graves of Wagner mercenaries are often easy to spot, as the resting places are decorated not only with the Russian flag, but also with the red and yellow colors of the Wagner group.

Where soldiers are buried is entirely arbitrary.

Many of the mercenaries buried in the cemeteries were previously recruited from prisons and detention camps. For example, in the city of Irkutsk, 43 of those buried there (53) are ex-convicts. That’s what she writes Moscow Times citing the independent news agency People of Baikal.

Not notifying the families of the dead of their deaths was partly a condition of their recruitment, as Olga Romanova told the Moscow Times stated An employee of the Beryozovsky cemetery confirmed to the local news site E1.Ruthat none of the mercenaries buried there were local.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

Money for the family: death of a mercenary costs Prigozhin five million rubles

The family of a killed fighter gets 5 million rubles from the Wagner group, as Romanova told the Moscow Times stated This corresponds to the equivalent of around 55,854 euros (as of April 30).

Mercenaries from the Wagner group are said to have even dismembered a commander so that compensation would not have to be paid to the family. A related video read in the description: “No body, no compensation”. (Lucas Maier)