From: Victoria Krumbeck

Thousands of dead penguins have washed up on the east coast of Uruguay in recent days. The causes have not yet been clarified. Several theories are floating around.

Rocha – A sad picture has been emerging on the east coast of Uruguay in the past few days. About 2000 dead penguins were washed up there. 90 percent of the animals are young Magellanic penguins that died in the Atlantic. They were washed up on the beaches in the Canelones, Maldonado and Rocha counties, Environment Ministry Commissioner Carmen Leizagoyen told AFP on Friday (July 21/local time). It was initially unclear why the penguins died.

Uruguay: Thousands of dead penguins washed ashore

The penguins had empty stomachs and hardly any fat reserves. The bird flu virus could not be detected in any of the cadavers, Leizagoyen explained. The animals nest in southern Argentina. When it’s winter in the southern hemisphere, they migrate north to less cold waters to forage. The Magellanic penguins then settle in Uruguay’s neighboring country Brazil.

Dead penguins lie on the beach at Rocha. About 2,000 carcasses washed up on the east coast of Uruguay. © Stringer/afp

“It’s normal for a certain percentage to die, but not such numbers,” Leizagoyen said. According to her, a similar death of penguins was found in Brazil last year. The reasons are still unknown there.

Dead penguins in Uruguay: Overfishing and storms in the Atlantic as possible causes?

Environmentalists blame the overfishing of the seas, as the penguins are increasingly suffering from it. Richard Tesore of the organization SOS Rescate Fauna Marina also pointed to a storm in the Atlantic in mid-July that may have killed many vulnerable animals. In addition to penguins, dead seabirds, sea turtles and sea lions have washed up on the beaches of Maldonado in recent days, according to Tesore.

The head of the environmental organization Ambiente de Rocha, Rodrigo García, called for the establishment of marine protected areas. “The penguin shows us the tip of the iceberg of a dire situation that the entire southwest Atlantic is experiencing because of illegal, unregistered, unregulated fishing,” he said.

It is not uncommon for dead animals to wash ashore. Only in the spring were a dead porpoise and dozens of dead fish were discovered on the coast of Rügen.