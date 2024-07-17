Thousands of dead fish have appeared floating in the Piracicaba River in São Paulo since July 16. The situation has caused concern among local fishermen who depend on this activity for their livelihood. At the moment, the first theories of the authorities about the incident point to the dumping of industrial waste in the Tijuco Preto stream, which flows into the river.

This is not the first time that something similar has happened in the tributary. Local media have reported that on July 7, thousands of fish died in the same place. In Brazil, fines for environmental crimes could reach 50 million reals (9,128,255 dollars), but for the moment the authorities have not pointed out those responsible for the possible contamination.

