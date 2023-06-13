After 4 days of continuous walking, Halima Ishaq was able to reach the city of El Fasher, the capital of Darfur, accompanied by her four children, who escaped death after their father was killed in the city of Zalingei, in the west of the region.

Ishaq told “Sky News Arabia” that she found no alternative but to flee her city in light of the fierce fighting taking place there, which led to the killing of 7 of her relatives, including her husband and two of his children, one of whom was not yet ten years old.

According to a youth volunteer group, many cities in Darfur are witnessing catastrophic humanitarian conditions, widespread killings, looting and burning, and hundreds of wounded people face great difficulties in obtaining the necessary treatment in light of the collapse of the health system and most hospitals out of service.

Tragic conditions in light of the ongoing fighting

The continuous fighting brought most of the regions of the region back to the state of severe chaos that prevailed during the war that broke out in the region in 2003, as government institutions, offices of humanitarian organizations, banks and markets were looted and vandalized, amid a complete interruption of electricity and communications services in more than 80 percent of the regions of the region. .

The population suffers from an acute shortage of food supplies and drinking water, amid fears of the spread of diseases.

More than 90 percent of the region’s population of about 6 million people lost their sources of livelihood, most of whom depend on agriculture, grazing, and daily commercial and service activities.

Despite the start of the rainy season, farmers were unable to cultivate their lands due to the poor security conditions, which raised fears that the agricultural season would fail and thus an unprecedented food disaster would occur.

While thousands of people have sought refuge in the city of El Fasher, the capital of the region, the city itself is witnessing a continuous security chaos, amidst a great shortage of food commodities, health services and fuel.

Local doctors expressed their fear that the main hospital would be out of service due to the lack of medicine, fuel and power outages, which would expose hundreds of residents and kidney patients to great risks.

The suffering of the residents of El Geneina continues

The suffering of the residents of the city of El Geneina continues, as on Monday, more than 10 people were killed, according to eyewitnesses who spoke to Sky News Arabia.

Despite the signing of the Sudanese peace agreement in Juba, the capital of South Sudan in October 2020, looting is increasing in a number of regions of Darfur, which witnessed the longest war in the African continent and continued since 2003, killing 300,000 people and displacing millions.

In addition to the spread of more than two million weapons in the region, the fragmentation and proliferation of armed movements raises great concerns and casts a dark shadow over the possibility of success of stabilization efforts in areas that have suffered from internal civil conflicts.

It is estimated that there are more than 87 armed movements in Sudan, 84 of which are in the Darfur region alone.

Since October 2021, acts of violence have been repeated more than 10 times in Darfur, killing more than three thousand people, most of them women and children, and burning more than 50 entire villages.

Humanitarian organizations operating in the region are facing great difficulties in delivering food and medicine to the hungry and sick, which has led to the death of dozens of kidney patients hospitalized in El Geneina Hospital after the lack of medicines and dialysis solutions.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors stated in a statement that the violent attacks against the population in a number of regions of Darfur are getting worse in light of the catastrophic humanitarian and security situation.