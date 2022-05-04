Since the strike day, Saturday, April 23, Aviclaim has received more than 1,600 claims for damages, together worth around 1.3 million euros. The day of the strike led to about 400 claims so far. If it is possible to recover the damage from the company, a quarter of the amount will go to Aviclaim.

There was also a lot of demand for compensation at EUclaim, says flight analyst Paul Vaneker. In a week and a half, the organization advised about 3300 people to file a claim, of whom about a third had April 23 as their departure date. “This is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Vaneker. “We notice that many travelers do not report until after their return. Many passengers will not be home until next week.”