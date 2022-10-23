





Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Colombia’s main cities to protest against the tax reform project of the leftist government of Gustavo Petro, amid the sharp devaluation of the local currency.

Dressed in white and waving tricolor flags, Colombians demonstrated against Petro, who took office on August 7 as the country’s first leftist president.

“Today, we ask the government to take into account the country’s productive sector, to understand that tax reform in the way it is being carried out is not necessary,” businessman Álvaro Aparicio, 58, told AFP during the demonstration in Bogotá.

With similar demands, protesters walked the streets of Cali (southwest), Barranquilla (north) and Medellín (northwest), among other cities.

Congress is discussing a tax reform bill presented by the government that aims to collect more taxes from the upper classes to finance their social programs against poverty and inequality. Meanwhile, the country is experiencing the effects of global inflation and a historic devaluation of the local currency against the dollar. Unemployment affects 10.6% of the economically active population.

Petro won just over half of the Colombian electorate with a battery of ambitious reforms, which include a fiscal change, curbing oil exploration and distributing fertile land among landless peasants.

Former right-wing president Iván Duque (2018-2022) faced mass protests in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The bloodiest occurred last year, when the then president tried to tax the middle class to deal with the ravages of the pandemic, the which provoked violent demonstrations, which lasted two months and left 46 dead, including civilians and police, according to the UN.







