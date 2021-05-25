Full Inclusion Murcia Region celebrated yesterday that thousands of people with disabilities “are already equal before the law” after the Congress of Deputies approved last Thursday “the largest reform of Spanish civil and procedural legislation in decades.” With this legislative change, according to Plena Inclusión, “support is guaranteed for people with disabilities in the exercise of their legal capacity or, in other words, the recognition of their equality before the law, as well as the guarantee of support for make decisions about their own lives and exercise their rights on equal terms with the rest of the citizenry ”.

«This reform eliminates a historical discrimination against the hundreds of thousands of people with intellectual disabilities who, until now, were treated at the legislative level as minors and who were denied the possibility of exercising rights as basic as signing a contract of rent, have a bank card in your name or grant a will, “explains the president of Plena Inclusión Región de Murcia, Joaquín Barberá.

«Fundamental milestone»



Barberá describes this change as “a fundamental milestone for Spanish democracy, an advance towards compliance with the UN Convention on the rights of persons with disabilities. From now on, without a doubt, this group takes another step forward in their rights as citizens and they regain control of their own lives. For her part, Maribel Cáceres, member of the board of directors of Plena Inclusión and the first person with an intellectual disability represented in the State Executive Committee of Cermi, believes that the new legislation offers support “to be able to decide about our life, our things, our plans . Supports are important to make good decisions.

“They were denied the signing of a rental contract, have a bank card in their name or make a will”



Representatives of Plena Inclusión España and the Spanish Association of Guardianship Foundations were present at the time of its approval in the Congress of Deputies. Their contributions, together with those made by Cermi, have been taken into account to configure the new standard, being key to defining the support systems and procedural adjustments that will ensure decision-making with support in the legal field for the people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.