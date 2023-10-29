The third phase of the Compassion for Gaza campaign, which has been organized by the UAE since October 15, was launched this morning, to provide relief to the Palestinian brothers affected by the war in the Gaza Strip, as thousands of volunteers from citizens and residents of various categories flocked to the headquarters allocated by the Dubai Cares Foundation, in Dubai Festival, and the headquarters. The Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, in addition to the Al Bayt Mitwahid Hall in Sharjah, was designated by the Red Crescent Authority to prepare parcels of relief materials under the supervision of the Sharjah Charitable Society.

The third phase of the Compassion for Gaza campaign aims to prepare more than 20,000 parcels of relief materials, including food and medical and health supplies, in preparation for sending them to the affected brothers in the Gaza Strip.

The headquarters of the third phase of the relief campaign witnessed a large turnout from senior citizens and people of determination, in addition to children whose families were keen to accompany them to participate in preparing aid baskets from nine in the morning until after one in the afternoon, while a large number of sheikhs and senior officials flocked to the headquarters of the volunteer campaign to follow up. Workflow and volunteer participation in preparing parcels.

The third phase of the “Tarahum for Gaza” campaign, which is supervised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the Ministry of Community Development and in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the World Food Programme, comes after the success achieved by the campaign in the past two events with the participation of more than 10,100 volunteers who prepared 38,000 relief baskets, of various types. Among the food baskets intended for children, women and mothers.

The campaign reflects the UAE’s relief and humanitarian efforts to help those affected in the Gaza Strip, as these humanitarian values ​​are evident in many initiatives undertaken by the state to support and provide relief to the brotherly Palestinian people and alleviate the severity of the humanitarian crisis they face, especially children and women.

Launching the activities of the third phase of the campaign #Compassion_for_Gaza At the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi #Emirates today pic.twitter.com/WvM9GvJ9Cl – Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) October 29, 2023