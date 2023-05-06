In Alberta, more than 13,000 people have been ordered to evacuate. One of the hardest hit areas in the county was the territory of the Little Red River Cree Nation where 20 homes and the local police station were burned to ashes.

All 7,000 residents of Drayton Valley were also told to leave their homes. This year, Alberta has seen more than 348 wildfires and burned more than 25,000 acres.

In British Columbia, rivers overflowed their banks, flooding homes and shutting down highways. Local authorities warn of more flooding over the weekend as heavy rains are expected.

#Thousands #Canadians #evacuated #wildfires #flooding