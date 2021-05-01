The coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, which adds more than 14.6 million confirmed cases and 403,000 deaths, did not prevent thousands of protesters from taking to the streets this Saturday, in the celebrations of International Labor Day, to support or protest against the government of Jair Bolsonaro.

Most of the mobilizations, carried out with concentrations and caravans of cars, but also on foot, with hundreds of people without masks and crowded, were in favor of the president, one of the most skeptical leaders in the face of the seriousness of the pandemic.

The president is now the target of a Parliamentary Investigation Commission (CPI) installed this week in the Senate that aims to analyze complaints against the management of the crisis.

The central Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, the epicenter of great celebrations for the conquests and popular demonstrations, gathered hundreds of people this Saturday with posters in defense of the far-right leader.

Brasilia this Saturday was the scene of marches in favor of the government of Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: AP

Some even calling for a military intervention led by him against the Judicial and Legislative powers.

Vehicle access to the tourist and iconic beach of Copacabana, in Rio de Janeiro, he was prevented by another group of supporters who gathered in the same place where non-governmental organizations and activists had paid tribute to the more than 400,000 victims of covid-19 two days earlier.

In the Federal District of Brasilia Another 5,000 followers of the ruler, according to the organizers of the caravan, mobilized through the streets of the administrative center known as Esplanada dos Ministerios.

The president of Brsail, Jair Bolsonaro, flew over the march in Brasilia in an Air Force helicopter. Photo: EFE

On Recife, capital of Pernambuco and one of the main cities of the Northeast, Avenida Boa Viagem, which borders the beach of the same name, received a large number of cars, which, led by giant sound trucks then moved to Marco Zero, in the city ​​center.

Other capitals, like Belém, in the Amazon; Belo Horizonte (southeast), Natal and Salvador (northeast), registered concentrations, as well as large intermediate cities such as Campinas and Limeira, in San Pablo, and Ipatinga (Minas Gerais), responding to the call “I authorize the president”.

Two weeks ago, the head of state, a former Army reserve captain, said he was waiting “for a signal from the people” to “take action” to end restrictions taken locally by mayors or governors to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Followers of Jair Bolsonaro marched in front of Copacabana beach, where days before a tribute was paid to the 400,000 deaths from coronavirus in Brazil. Photo: DPA

And more recently, in a television interview, said the army “could go out on the street one day, to enforce the Constitution, the freedom to come and go. “

The slogan “I authorize Bolsonaro” refers to the possibility of sending soldiers to the streets. Although the government always refrained from giving details and dodges to avoid commenting on that situation.

Bolsonaro, a former Army Reserve Captain and nostalgic for the military dictatorship who ruled the country between 1964 and 1985, flew over the march in Brasilia by helicopter, as he usually does to greet his supporters.

Nurses and doctors mobilized this Saturday against the Brazilian government and its policy against the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AFP

Acts against the government

As is traditional every year, although in smaller numbers due to the restrictions imposed in various regions to avoid containing the advance of the coronavirus, the union centers called for different mobilizations to celebrate May 1 and, incidentally, protest against the executive branch.

San Pablo, Belo Horizonte and Salvador held events in which social movements they raised their voices against the lack of vaccines against the coronavirus that has been delaying the schedule of the National Immunization Plan (PNI).

In Salvador, for example, the tourist Farol de Barra viewpoint was surrounded by crosses in tribute to the victims of Covid, while in the center of the city the trade unionists led black mortuary bags to remember the dead of the pandemic.

Health workers protested this Saturday in Brasilia against the government’s management in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP

“Genocidal Bolsonaro”, “Bolsonaro out”, “Impeachment ya”, “Vacuna ya” and requests to break the patents of the immunizers that are in the hands of private pharmaceutical companies were some of the slogans on the protesters’ posters.

Although the pandemic prevented mass marches against the government, the main opposition political figures, both from the right and the left, planned to participate in a direct on social media.

Among them are former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (2003-2010), who could run for a third term against Bolsonaro in 2022, and his center-right predecessor Fernando Henrique Cardoso (1995-2002).

Source: EFE and AFP

