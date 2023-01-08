Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro, this Sunday at the Esplanade of the Ministries, in Brasilia. EVARISTO SA (AFP)

Thousands of radical supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the headquarters of Congress, the Presidency and the Supreme Court in Brasilia on Sunday, demanding a military intervention to oust Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from power, who took office exactly one week ago . The coup protesters reached the heart of power in the Brazilian capital from the Army headquarters, where they have been camped since Bolsonaro lost the elections two months ago. The Bolsonaristas overcame the police barriers to assault the headquarters of the legislature and the Judiciary. They also tried to storm the presidency.

The extremists, mostly wearing yellow and green shirts and Brazilian flags, refuse to accept Lula’s victory in the elections last October

The assault on Brasilia poses a serious challenge for the new president, the leftist Lula da Silva. The president planned to visit this afternoon a city in the interior of the State of Sao Paulo, affected by the heavy rains of recent days.

The assault in Brasilia is reminiscent of the one perpetrated on the United States Capitol two years ago, with the difference that the Brazilian Congress is not in session, it will only resume its activities in February. The defeated Bolsonaro is in the United States, in Orlando, Florida, where he traveled two days before Lula’s inauguration to avoid giving him the solemn revelation and putting on the presidential sash.

The area where the headquarters of the Three Powers are concentrated had been cordoned off by the authorities but the protesters have managed to overcome those barriers and have entered the three buildings. The images of social networks and televisions show them inside the buildings. The coup leaders have reached the third floor of the Plananto Palace, where the presidents of the Republic have offices. And some of them have faced the legislative police with sticks.

