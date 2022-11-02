Thousands of supporters of the outgoing Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, protested this Wednesday in front of military barracks in some of the country’s main cities to demand a “military intervention” that prevents the elected president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, from reaching the Government. The protesters ask the Armed Forces for a military coup, to “close down” Parliament and the Supreme Court and to keep the current ruler in power.

To the cry of “Civil resistance”, or “Lula, thief, your place is prison”, the main protests – in which there was no lack of images of massive prayers – take place in Sao Paulo, Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro. They have been summoned through the usual ultra-right channels of social networks. A means of dissemination that the Bolsonarist bases have used since Bolsonaro’s electoral victory in 2018, following the populist style manual that Donald Trump extended in the United States.

The fear of a turbulent transfer of power is still present. Because to the protests in front of the barracks we must add the roadblocks. Hundreds of truckers maintained this Wednesday the cut of the main roads in at least a fortnight of States. The truckers are a key electorate of Bolsonaro, since they benefited from his politicians to lower fuel prices. The Highway Police (PRF for its acronym in Portuguese) counted 167 barricades in different parts of the country, especially in Santa Catarina and Mato Grosso, where Bolsonaro has strong popular support. On Monday there were almost 500 roadblocks.

The lockdowns have already caused severe setbacks to the economy. There are problems in the distribution of fuel, the production of meat, the delivery of food to supermarkets and the shipment of grain to ports for export. And Anvisa, the national health agency, has warned that lockdowns could lead to shortages of medical supplies. The police are working hard to contain the protests. There have been clashes at some of the barricades, with no casualties or personal injury to date. The PRF has already filed more than 900 fines for cutting traffic.

A truck driver stands in front of a police device prepared to dissolve a highway blockade in Rio de Janeiro.



Disavowal



It seemed that, with his intervention on Tuesday affirming that he will abide by the Constitution, Bolsonaro had deactivated his most exalted bases. After more than 40 hours of sepulchral silence, the still president disavowed the coup plotters on the highways, although he said that the “popular movement” was “the result of indignation and the feeling of injustice for how the electoral process unfolded.” Bolsonaro, who acknowledged his defeat before the judges of the Supreme Court, affirmed that “peaceful demonstrations will always be welcome”, but indicated that his methods “cannot be those of the left”, and stressed that no one can prevent “the right to go and come.”

There is, therefore, a rupture between official Bolsonaroism and its bases in the way of assuming the results of the polls. While the most exalted sympathizers organize themselves to protest, the members of the Government already openly admit their defeat and make preparations for an orderly transition of power.

“We lost the game”



For example, the still vice president, Hamilton Mourao, assured this Wednesday that, although he does not share with those who affirm that there was electoral fraud, he also considers that “one of the players”, in clear reference to Lula, should not have participated. “We agreed to play a game with another player who shouldn’t have played. If we agreed there is nothing to claim. From there it makes no sense to cry any more, we lost the game,” Mourao settled in an interview for the newspaper ‘O Globo’.

In this sense, Mourao, who was elected senator in the first round, stressed that the protests should have occurred when “the player who should not have played” was authorized. “There they should have taken to the streets, but they didn’t. There are 58 million dissenters, but they agreed to play the game, so they have to calm down », he said.

Lula was exonerated from his two corruption convictions in March 2021, after spending 580 days behind bars. The Supreme Court ruled that he had not had a fair trial because the magistrate had not been impartial and that the court that sentenced him was not competent to do so. He had been sentenced to 26 years in prison.