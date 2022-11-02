Hundreds of supporters of the president Jair Bolsonaro took to the streets of Brazil this Wednesday to ask in front of many barracks of the Army a “military intervention” against the presidential victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The demonstrations were massive and peaceful, but with a clear intention of ignoring the electoral results this Sunday.

The Bolsonarists They claimed that the Armed forces prevent the inauguration of Lula on January 1, who on October 30 defeated Bolsonaro at the polls by a minimal difference of 1.8 percentage points.

The call was made by social networks, in which the right-wing groups that support Bolsonaro They are feverishly active.

The highest concentrations were in Rio de Janeiro and São Pauloand in both cases at the headquarters of the Army’s regional commands, as happened in Brasilia, although with a smaller number of people.

The slogan in all cases was the same: “Federal intervention”, under article 34 of the National Constitution, which in one of its points says that the central government can intervene, if necessary and by any means possible, to guarantee the “republican form, the representative system and the democratic regime”.

Jair Bolsonaro in his first statement after the defeat in the elections. Photo: Evaristo Sa. Brazil

The excuse, according to posters shown by the demonstrators, was also the same and that is that a government of Lula will lead Brazil to “communism” and will implement a regime similar to the one in countries like Venezuela or Nicaragua, mentioned in many banners and faithful to the speech of Bolsonaro in his election campaign.

They have also denounced an alleged fraud, a hypothesis that has been denied by the electoral justice system and all the parties and institutions, which have recognized Lula’s victory, as have hundreds of governments.

The demonstrations this Wednesday, a holiday in Brazil for the Day of the Dead, followed the massive protests of truckers alienated from Bolsonarism, who since last Monday have blocked some 600 highways throughout the country to protest Lula’s victory.

According to the Highway Police, the blockades persisted in some 150 points in 15 of the 27 states of the country and in many cases they were only partial, since they hindered but did not completely prevent traffic.

The truth is that the truckers’ protest began to lose intensity since Bolsonaro determined that his government begin the transition process with Lula’s team, which is scheduled to happen today. Bolsonaro ruled on the result of the elections this Tuesday (without directly acknowledging his defeat), about 45 hours after the official scrutiny sentenced the victory of the progressive leader.

EFE