The impact of the coronavirus crisis on the productive fabric has two major variables: the intensity of the rate of infections and the duration of the pandemic. The companies hoped that the journey would be shorter and less virulent. But both variables have worsened with the onslaught of the virus after the summer. And the authorities tightened the restrictions to lower the infections. That has driven thousands of companies to financial exhaustion and triggered bankruptcies in hospitality and commerce in the last quarter. In bars and restaurants they grew by 67% compared to the autumn and in commerce by 12%, according to the INE.

The severity of the pandemic is increasingly leaving its mark on companies. The indicators show the depletion of the productive fabric that, as the employers of the most affected sectors warned, will begin with a cascade of closures if direct aid does not arrive to stop the bleeding.

This Friday it was the statistics of the bankruptcy procedure that put figures on the feeling of chaos: in 2020 there were 14% fewer bankruptcies in companies. However, in the hospitality industry the rebound was 35.6%, even with the measures implemented by the Executive, such as the bankruptcy moratorium. “The government moratoriums have stopped the tsunami of bankruptcy for the moment,” warns Beatriz Rua, partner in charge of Insolvency and Litigation at KPMG.

Despite this, the negative trend was accentuated at the end of the year in all activities (35% more in the fourth quarter over the third). Among those with the highest number of bankruptcies, the hotel industry registered 67% more processes, industry and energy 54%, construction 40% and commerce 12%. Specifically, there were 1,383 contests from October to December. A low number out of the total number of companies, but it is one more indicator that marks a negative trend, like the ERTEs —they continue to exceed 700,000— or the lower creation of companies in the year.

Uncertain future

“We have to wait to see what happens in the next quarter, but a clear trend is already observed. The next few months will be tough because the recovery is going to shift towards the second half. Hence the debate on how to face the situation, with what tools, because more aid policies are needed ”, explains Raymond Torres, director of Situation and International Economy at Funcas.

The end of last year shows symptoms of fatigue. The start of 2021 is difficult for commercial activity. And the future is full of dark clouds. This is how the analysis houses see it and, especially, the employers’ associations. José Luis Yzuel, president of the Hospitality Industry of Spain, has been demanding more support for months. “They have already closed 85,000 hospitality businesses and they had a turnover of 70,000 million less in 2020. We need direct aid and we hope to receive it as is the case in other European countries. There is a lot of disappointment and despair in the sector ”.

These are the big numbers. But at street level, after every number someone suffers the onslaught of the crisis. Juan Cilesia, owner of around thirty restaurants and dining rooms in Aragon, is one of them. In his case, he saw no other way out than to declare bankruptcy at the end of the year after accumulating a debt of more than a million euros. In December, the Zaragoza court declared him in a continuity contest and avoided the liquidation of the company: “I would not like to have to close the business in which I have invested 30 years, that is why we continue to fight,” he says on the phone. Emilio Gallego, Secretary General of Hospitality of Spain, adds: “What scares us the most is that the situation has not stopped getting worse and we could experience a snowball effect in which everything gets worse.”

In commerce the situation is also dramatic. One in five contests presented last year were from the sector (840 out of 4,097). Pedro Campo, president of the Spanish Confederation of Commerce, aligns himself with Yzuel in calling for forceful measures and quantifies the businesses that have already lowered the blind by 100,000: “If there is no direct aid, we are going to witness a veritable cascade of closures. There is no consumption and commerce is in an extreme situation. What is coming is a real drama ”.

This odyssey also hides thousands of stories behind it. Like Ángel Aramburu, who closed his sports shoe store in the center of Seville in March for fear of what was coming. In September he decided to return and then the second and third waves passed him. And “the worst” Christmas and sales campaign he has ever experienced. “If I continue to have to close at six in the afternoon I will not be able to survive,” he explains with resignation.