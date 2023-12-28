AThousands of people took to the streets in Argentina to protest against the drastic economic reforms of their new President Javier Milei. In the capital Buenos Aires on Wednesday, demonstrators called on the judiciary to invalidate a decree for comprehensive economic deregulation. Numerous people wave the Argentine flag and posters saying “The homeland is not for sale.”

“We do not question the legitimacy of President Milei, but we want him to respect the separation of powers,” emphasized the head of the construction union, Gerardo Martínez. After the demonstration ended, individual groups clashed with the police. According to media reports, seven people were arrested.

The decree, launched by right-wing populist Milei, plans to change or abolish 350 existing laws, including tenancy and labor law. Other aspects include the end of automatic pension increases, the elimination of some worker protection provisions and the repeal of laws protecting against abusive price increases. In order to reduce government spending, 7,000 public sector jobs are to be cut.

If Congress approves the plan, the decree will come into force on Friday. However, Milei's radical right-wing party La Libertad Avanza is in the minority in both chambers of Congress, with only 40 of 257 representatives and seven of 72 senators. However, both the House of Representatives and the Senate would have to reject the decree in order to block the reforms.

“We have no money,” said Javier Milei at his inauguration. Difficult times lie ahead for Argentina and its new president.

Milei, who was elected in November, promised the heavily indebted country the prospect of “shock therapy” when he took office on December 10th. The 53-year-old political newcomer took over Latin America's third-largest economy in the midst of a severe economic crisis: Inflation has risen to more than 160 percent and more than 40 percent of the population lives in poverty.