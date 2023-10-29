A survey revealed that Thousands of Americans think that the economy will go through a recession in the near future and that they took financial measures in that context. Despite the general perception, a consulting firm recently improved its expectations regarding economic activity in the United States.

According to a recent survey by the company CD Valet that was cited by Fox Business, 40 percent of those consulted said that fears of a recession led them to take measures such as closely observing the financial movements they make. Along the same lines, 31 percent stated that they reduced their expenses and 24 percent that they delayed large disbursements of money for the same reason.

This perception not only affects movements, but also the plans of Americans. 41 percent of those surveyed detailed that they would be more willing to think about long-term savings mechanisms, compared to last year.

As a curiosity, The expectation of recession positively affects those who expect to buy a house. Almost 36 percent stated that this economic scenario would favor their intentions to acquire a property. That percentage increased to 41 in the case of those who would buy a home for the first time.

Thousands of Americans assured to take measures for a recession scenario

Will there be a recession in the United States? The outlook of a consulting firm

Despite what a good part of Americans expect according to the aforementioned survey, The outlook for economic activity has improved recently and does not seem to indicate a recession. According to the expectations of the consulting firm Moody’s Analytics that were cited in an article by USA Todaythe forecast of a recession fell from 50 percent to 33. Despite this data, many of those surveyed have this scenario in mind.