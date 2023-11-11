Last month, Pakistan announced a harsh policy of expulsion of undocumented immigrants from the country, a decision that was justified by the increase in terrorist attacks within the territory in the last year, allegedly linked to groups that receive support from the Taliban, according to the government.

Data from the Pakistan Institute of Conflict and Security Studies shows that during the first half of this year, extremist attacks increased by 80% in the country. This led to the expulsion of more than 1.7 million Afghans from their homes.

Many of the deportees, who were born in Pakistani territory after their families fled conflicts in the neighboring country decades ago, now find themselves facing the tragic reality of “returning to their roots”, in a country that is going through one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, under the Taliban power.

According to UN data, more than half of the Afghan population depends on humanitarian aid to survive and 25 million are in poverty.

The deadline for immigrants to leave ended at the beginning of the month and, from now on, those who remained face arrest and compulsory deportation.

Pakistan’s migration crisis is the latest challenge facing the Islamic world, which has recently found itself immersed in a new war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas, in the Gaza Strip.

The issue has mobilized different countries in the region to defend the “Palestinian cause” and the end of “Zionist attacks”, as Iran, Qatar, Lebanon and Turkey refer to the Israeli offensive.

These countries, which have the Muslim religion in common, were highlighted in the international press last month for leading negotiations to release hostages and a ceasefire in the Gaza region. However, no similar policy is seen in Pakistan, which has 95% of the population following Islam.

On the contrary, data from the NGO Amnesty International (AI) shows that the countries of the Persian Gulf maintain strict restrictions against receiving refugees and make it difficult to grant visas to foreigners, even if they are Islamic, charging high fees for approval of the document, which which makes it impossible for an overwhelming majority of people to enter nearby nations.

This has become more evident in recent years with the Arab Spring, when Gulf nations further closed their borders to war refugees.

Saudi Arabia and its neighbors Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates justify their “fear” of the entry of immigrants due to the reduction in job offers for their citizens, the arrival of new labor, and the infiltration of terrorist groups in their territories. .

What draws attention to this justification is that many of these Islamic extremist groups are financed (link) by countries that, after encouraging attacks, close themselves off from receiving Islamists.

The Haqqani Network is the main militia organization operating between Pakistan and Afghanistan, being identified as responsible for several attacks in the region, especially in the last year.

Based mainly in eastern Afghanistan, with suspected bases along the border in northwestern Pakistan, the group has become more relevant under Taliban rule in recent years. The US classified the organization as terrorist.

UN reports indicate that the militia has a strong link with the Al-Qaeda network, another armed group financed by Islamic countries such as Qatar and Iran.

Another reason for the “silence” of Muslim countries in Pakistan’s humanitarian crisis, according to the newspaper The Citizenis the return of the Taliban to power.

After the US withdrew its troops from the country, during Biden’s administration (link), Afghanistan was once again dominated by the Islamic extremist regime, which caused a diplomatic departure from many countries allied with the American government due to the harsh policy implemented.

Afghanistan is considered the largest opium producer in the world, being responsible for 80% of the world’s poppy. However, in 2022, the Taliban’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, banned the cultivation of the raw material, the main source of income for the Afghan population, and further brought down the economy of a country that was already in crisis.

Afghanistan also has a significant amount of copper, oil, gold, uranium, coal and other resources that draw global attention to the territory. However, foreign interests in the region have been reduced under the current government, which has removed favorable conditions for foreign investment and political involvement in the country.