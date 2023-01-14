Thousands of environmental activists gathered in the German village of Keyenberg on Saturday afternoon to protest against the expansion of a lignite mine in the hamlet of Lützerath. The German police estimate that eight to ten thousand demonstrators are participating in the protest, so report German media. The demonstration serves as a statement of support for activists who have been occupying the village for some time to prevent further digging for lignite. Among them is also the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

During the day, the police charged against a group of masked activists. Part of the group has split off from the demonstration and has surrounded the pit where lignite is being dug. The police report on Twitter that a number of people have broken through the police cordon and are located in the mine. She calls on everyone to leave the dangerous edge of the pit, which is tens of meters deep.

Police resumed early Saturday morning dismantling of the camp, which was already at an advanced stage. Trees were felled and huts built into the trees where activists used to hang out were evacuated. The remaining activists were escorted to the exit of the site and access to the mine was closed by gates. According to a spokeswoman for the movement, between twenty and forty activists occupied the site on Friday evening.

Lützerath has become a symbol in Germany for climate protection and resistance to fossil fuels. The activists come from all over Europe. Hundreds of Dutch, Austrian, Belgian, French and Italian people, among others, would make their voices heard in front of the hundreds of police officers.