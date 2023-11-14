A march in support of Israel began in the center of Washington, in which thousands of local residents took part. The TV channel reported this on November 14 ABC.

The March for Israel started from the George Washington Monument and the Capitol building. Many participants at the event wore the colors of the Israeli flag. Many also carried banners with slogans in English and Hebrew calling for the destruction of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas, as well as to continue the fight for the lives of Israelis.

The main slogan of the March for Israel was the phrase “Bring them home!”, which calls for the speedy release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

“We will continue to fight for the release of all hostages until they return to safety,” promised US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who also took part in the march.

It is noted that the mood of the event participants is quite calm, however, in the city center there is a significant number of police reinforcements who keep order.

Meanwhile, in Western countries, demonstrations in support of Palestine are much more widespread. Thus, on November 6, Dissenters activists blocked the Boeing plant in the US state of Missouri with a demand to stop hostilities in the Gaza Strip. About 75 people took part in the action.

Earlier, on November 5, thousands of protesters gathered in downtown Washington for a demonstration in support of Palestine. The Guardian assumed that this would be the largest protest in the United States since the start of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip. On the same day, 29 people were detained during a pro-Palestinian rally in London.

On November 3, a massive two-day march began in Istanbul in support of Palestine and against US military bases. Prior to this, on October 31, protesters broke into the US Congress building demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during a speech by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

However, in early November, the European Commission (EC) reported a surge in incidents related to anti-Semitism in the countries of the European Union (EU). The EC statement emphasizes that anti-Semitic actions go against everything that Europe stands for, namely, against the basic values ​​and way of life of EU countries.

Earlier, on October 30, Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner said that pro-Palestinian demonstrations and attacks on Jewish establishments indicate a high level of anti-Semitism in Germany.

On the morning of October 7, Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinians want to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories, and create their own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with its capital in East Jerusalem.