Members of left-wing political, social and union organizations mobilized this Friday in Buenos Aires to demand the death of an Argentine photojournalist and former member of the former Farc guerrilla, a march that ended with incidents.

Thousands of people gathered around the capital’s Obelisk, in the center of the city, where on Thursday Facundo Molares, alias Camilo the Argentine, former member of the Farc, died while participating in a demonstration that was repressed by the local police.

His death in these circumstances was repudiated by left-wing political, social and union organizations, which this Friday protested against the “repression” and demanded “justice”.

Facundo Molares, arrested in Argentina.

“There was an excessive operation by the repressive forces against a nucleus that was not even cutting (blocking) the street, which indicates that they came to provoke and clearly targeted Facundo, a militant with a revolutionary history,” he told AFP. Mirta Israel, a 62-year-old actress who participated in the march.

The mobilization ended with incidents when a group of protesters threw stones and other elements at a police headquarters in the vicinity of the Obelisk.

Molares, a militant of the Popular Rebellion group, suffered a decompensation after being detained on Thursday by the capital’s police, along with other demonstrators who were protesting against the holding of primary elections in Argentina, which will take place this Sunday.

Cardiopulmonary recovery maneuvers were performed on him and he was later transferred to a hospital, where his death was certified due to cardiorespiratory arrest that, according to the capital authorities, was the product of risk factors.

The organization Amnesty International said in a statement this Friday that it requested information from the Buenos Aires City Security Minister, Eugenio Burzaco, and the Argentine Security Minister, Aníbal Fernández, about the death of Molares and other police attacks on citizens.

According to Amnesty International, the “victim” was participating in a protest of “few people” and “without blocking the street”, however, “police officers advanced violently while the protesters were already withdrawing.”

“After being immobilized on the floor by the police, Molares Schoenfeld decomposed. Witnesses alerted with shouts that he was decompensated. Facundo Molares died at the Ramos Mejía Hospital,” the organization added in a statement.

Demonstration to demand justice after the death of the photojournalist

The demonstration in which Molares participated was held against, according to the statement of the organizing groups, the “electoral farce” and in favor of “people’s democracy”.in the days prior to the celebration of the primaries in Argentina.

The South American country celebrates this Sunday the Paso elections (open, simultaneous and mandatory primaries), from which the candidates who will compete in the general elections on October 22 will emerge.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP