Buenos Aires (AFP) – Thousands of left-wing protesters and social movements converged this Thursday in the center of Buenos Aires from various parts of the country to demand urgent action from the Government in the face of galloping inflation that is close to 60% per year in Argentina.

“The situation is complicated, the money is not enough. We are trying to open a dining room. There are many people cardboarding (collecting cardboard from the garbage to sell) who used to do changas (occasional jobs) like me,” Cristian Alegre told AFP. 36 years old, who offers himself for painting, electricity and masonry: “Whatever comes out, but little comes out,” he laments.

The columns of the Piquetera Unit, identified with the red flags of the parties of the left and banners of social organizations such as Movimiento Teresa Rodríguez and Barrios de Pie, launched slogans against the center-left Peronist government of President Alberto Fernández.

Traveling through Europe, Fernández said Thursday that Argentina “is growing a lot” but admitted that his government “is having a hard time correcting income distribution and that is due to inflation,” which he described as “very harmful and we must stop it quickly”, in statements at the Embassy in Paris.

The consumer price index stood at 6% monthly in April, which showed an annualized inflation of 58% and 23.1% in the first four months.

Caravans of protesters began the march last Tuesday from Jujuy (northwest), Misiones (northeast), San Juan (west) and Tierra del Fuego (south), with acts and assemblies in their wake.

“Housing is a drama, we pay rent, it’s harder every day. I couldn’t support university. We young people have no future. We workers have to go out into the streets,” said Lucía Barrios, a service station cashier.

The 20-year-old lives with her mother, her grandfather and two brothers aged 5 and 11 who receive food subsidies, but “it is little, it lasts two weeks and it is of low quality,” she complained.

More work, more help

The demonstrators demand the expansion of social aid programs and food assistance. More than four million people, almost 10% of Argentines, depend on state subsidies to eat in this country, one of the world’s leading food producers.

Members of social organizations and leftist groups demonstrating in Buenos Aires on May 12, 2022 Luis ROBAYO AFP

The basic food basket rose 7% in March. A family of two adults and two children required an income of at least 90,000 pesos ($737) to avoid being poor, according to the most recent data from the state Institute of Statistics.

In April, the Government increased by 50% up to 18,000 pesos (about 150 dollars) the allocation for the purchase of food for vulnerable families. In addition, he ordered an extraordinary bonus and the increase in the minimum wage, which from June will be 45,540 pesos (about 373 dollars at the official exchange rate).

The State also finances canteens in schools and supports those who maintain some 1,600 community organizations in the most deprived neighborhoods.

The rise in inflation occurs in a context of reactivation of the economy that grew 10.3% last year, has been on the rise for 12 consecutive months and registered a year-on-year increase of 9.1% last February.

Unemployment is 7% and poverty 37.3%.

“Debt to the People”

The protesters also expressed themselves against the fiscal discipline required by an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which refinanced a previous agreement for some 44,000 million dollars signed during the government of former President Mauricio Macri (2015-19).

“The priority is not us, it is to pay the debt to the Fund. We are like this, thinking of fighting it day by day. Do you think it is enough to live on?” Martha Lita, 62, asked AFP.

This woman who traveled from the southern outskirts of Buenos Aires to “claim and work” brought with her rings of flour and sugar that she cooked to sell among the protesters. There are good days, she says, when she manages to collect up to a thousand pesos (eight dollars) but “today I haven’t sold anything yet,” she lamented.

In the Plaza de Mayo, where the march converges in front of the Casa Rosada, sellers of choripán (sausage on bread), hamburgers and other foods multiplied, combining the protest with the search for extra income.

“The debt is with the people,” read the banners of social organizations and demand “to clarify the destiny” of the millionaire loan taken in 2018 by Macri.