Thousands of people in eastern Australia were encouraged to flee their homes on Tuesday as storm surges hit an area still reeling from flooding weeks ago.

Evacuation orders were issued in the small town of Lismore, devastated last month by record flooding. This time, emergency services mobilized additional resources and residents prepared their homes for the heavy rains, as well as moving to higher ground before the storm hit on Tuesday afternoon.

The February floods killed 21 people in the states of Queensland and New South Wales and displaced thousands of people. Many of them live in temporary shelters in areas where heavy rainfall is expected this week.

In the state of Queensland, a man died today in his car due to flooding, despite police attempts to help. A woman was rescued from the vehicle, where several dogs were also trapped.

