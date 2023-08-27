Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/26/2023 – 18:29

Thousands of Americans celebrated this Saturday the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, a landmark event of the civil rights movement in the United States of America (USA) in the 1960s, in which Martin Luther King Jr. gave his powerful speech “I have a dream”.

The 1963 march brought more than 250,000 people to the streets of the capital, pressing for an end to discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or origin. Many credit the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to the demonstration of marching power.

Related news:

This year’s rally was held at the Lincoln Memorial, the scene of King’s passionate call for equality, and many of the speakers warned that there was still a lot of work to do. They condemned armed violence against black people as the audience chanted No Justice, No Peace.

Speakers at the march included civil rights leaders such as King’s son, Martin Luther King III, his granddaughter, Yolanda Renee King, and House Democratic Party Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will host march organizers at the White House on Monday (28) to mark the meeting between organizers of the original march and the administration of then-President John F. Kennedy.

Reproduction of this content is prohibited.