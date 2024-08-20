Russian and Ukrainian troops are putting pressure on each other on both sides of the border. On Tuesday, August 20, thousands of people followed the order to evacuate the city of Pokrovsk, in eastern Ukraine, while the Moscow Army approaches that key area. Meanwhile, Kiev forces maintain that they are continuing their advance in the Russian region of Kursk, where according to President Volodymyr Zelensky his military controls 92 settlements. At least 192,000 people have been evacuated from the region since Ukraine’s surprise incursion began on August 6.

#Thousands #flee #Pokrovsk #Russian #army #advances #kyiv #claims #control #settlements #Kursk