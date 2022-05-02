Officials said at least 3,000 people had left Sinjar and its surrounding areas and headed north toward the semi-autonomous Kurdish region to seek asylum.

They left when clashes escalated on Monday between the Iraqi army and the Sinjar Resistance Units, an armed group with links to the Turkish Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

Many Yazidis were displaced during the ISIS offensive in 2014, and are apparently preparing for another round after returning home only a few years ago.

Bir Dayan, director of the Department of Migration and Crisis Response in Dohuk Governorate, in the Kurdish-administered region, said most of the displaced were distributed in camps in the Kurdish region. The Kurdistan government formed a committee to deal with the situation.

The violence erupted when the Iraqi army launched an operation late on Sunday to clear the area of ​​Sinjar resistance forces, most of whom are from the Yazidi minority. By Monday, fighting had spread to other areas of Sinjar district.

In a statement, the Iraqi army said on Monday that the attack was to dismantle checkpoints belonging to the Sinjar Resistance Units, which were set up in Sinjar, which prevented citizens from returning to their homes and undermined the authorities of the Iraqi state.

The statement said that when Iraqi military units confronted the Sinjar resistance forces, they were met with heavy fire, snipers and explosive devices on the roads.

The Sinjar Resistance Units have controlled a large part of Sinjar since 2014, and expelled ISIS from the area with the help of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Their continued presence in the region infuriated Turkey, which has been fighting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) since the 1980s. This led to regular Turkish military attacks on Iraqi soil.

In October 2020, Baghdad and the Kurdistan government signed an agreement to jointly administer Sinjar to restore state control over the patchwork of militias and competing authorities in the region after the defeat of ISIS. But this proved largely unsuccessful.