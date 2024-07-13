A wildfire considered “out of control” and fanned by strong winds in northeastern Canada has forced more than 9,000 people to flee their homes since Friday evening.

Residents of the towns of Labrador and Wabush in Newfoundland and Labrador have been ordered to leave their homes due to “severe fires.”

Pictures circulated on social media showed queues of cars waiting to fill up with fuel while huge clouds of smoke covered the sky.

“When I saw the smoke, I was shocked,” Labrador resident Stacey Hunt told CBC News.

The residents of this remote area north of Quebec have no other choice: they must travel more than 500 kilometres eastward from their homes via the only available road.

“The fire is intense, it’s moving at about 50 metres per minute,” said Jeff Mote, a spokesman for local firefighters, noting that the intensity of the fire made it impossible to use water jets.

Labrador City Mayor Belinda Adams again urged residents who had not yet left to evacuate in a video posted on social media Saturday morning because “the fire is still active.”

The federal government said Friday that the weather had been favorable to limiting fires since the beginning of summer, but the country is experiencing the peak of the season.

Canada is having a fairly “average” season so far, with 1.5 million hectares burned, according to official figures.

In 2023, Canada experienced its worst fire season in history. The fires, which swept across the country from east to west, burned more than 15 million hectares, killed eight firefighters and forced the evacuation of 230,000 people.

Climate change is a major reason why the risk of wildfires has increased in recent years, experts say.

Canada is currently facing 575 active fires, including more than 400 out of control. Many fires have broken out in recent days, especially in the west of the country, which is experiencing a heat wave.