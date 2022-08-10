A fierce forest fire in the Gironde in southwestern France, which hit the area last July, has flared up again and spread to the neighboring Landes department. Around 6,000 people have been evacuated in the last 24 hours and dozens of houses have been destroyed. The flames are spreading amid an intense heat wave, a historic drought and the massive presence of tinder.

Flames are raging in Gironde, a region known for its pine forests in southwestern France, which attracts thousands of tourists each year.

At least 6,000 hectares of vegetation and land have been burned in the last 24 hours in that town, dozens of houses have been destroyed and around 6,000 people have been ordered to evacuate.

Local authorities explained that a “very virulent” fire was resumed in the area that was hit by a forest deflagration in the middle of last July.

A wildfire was advancing through the Gironde region of southwestern France on Wednesday, destroying homes and forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents, some of whom had clambered onto rooftops as the flames got closer. https://t.co/33ygN8XVGf — Reuters Science News (@ReutersScience) August 10, 2022



Experts indicate that in the midst of the intense heat wave, when this Wednesday, August 10, the thermometer marks 37 degrees Celsius there, the massive presence of yesca, or dry grass, and the record drought that the country is going through, have been fuel for the uncontrollable phenomenon.

“It means that the July fire has not really ceased, it was never declared extinct, it was contained,” said Martin Guespereau, delegate prefect of New Aquitaine, a region to which Gironde belongs, at a press conference.

But this time the flames have spread faster and during the night they reached the neighboring department of Landes, despite the mobilization at that time of 500 firefighters. Later reinforcements were sent, so nine planes, two helicopters and a total of 1,000 men were deployed in an attempt to extinguish the fire, according to Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

“The risks are very high”

In the face of the emergency, in the town of Hostens, in Gironde, the Police went house by house to ask the inhabitants to evacuate. In Landes, two firefighters were injured, more than 200 people were removed from their homes and nearly 200 hectares of forest were burned, reported Françoise Tahéri, prefect of the region.

“Everyone in town went up on the roofs to see what was going on. Within ten minutes, a small cloud of smoke became huge,” said Camille Delay, who had to rush out of her house with her partner and her two cats.

Firefighters work to contain a fire in Belin-Beliet, as forest fires continue to spread in the Gironde region of southwestern France, on August 10, 2022. © Reuters/Stephane Mahé

At the same time, a fire that broke out last Monday, August 8, between Lozère and Aveyron, is maintained, which also caused the evacuation of thousands of people. The departmental fire and rescue service, quoted by the local newspaper ‘La Dispatch’, said that the fire is not yet under control, but has stopped progressing.

The prefect of Gironde, Martin Guespereau, assured that “we are approaching a day of very high risks, the weather is extremely unfavorable”, because the adverse weather conditions allow the fire to spread further.

During this day, local officials indicated that a forest explosion near Angers and Le Mans has burned 1,200 hectares since last Monday and some 400 firefighters are still fighting to contain it.

France is in its fourth heat wave of 2022 and on drought alert

France is experiencing its fourth heat wave of the year this week as the country faces what the government says is the nation’s worst drought on record.

Experts expect temperatures in southern France to reach 40 degrees Celsius.

Wildfires have also ignited in the dry hills of the southeast and even in the normally lush areas of Brittany along the English Channel.









01:11

Since last August 2, the entire French territory officially entered a state of drought, after Paris and its surroundings declared a state of surveillance due to the lack of water and high temperatures.

According to experts, the phenomenon is due to an almost complete lack of rain in recent weeks. “With a rainfall deficit of 88%, France has suffered the driest month of July in its history,” said the Minister of Ecological Transition, Christophe Béchu.

According to data from the European Forest Fire Information System (Effis), 256 fires have been registered in France since the beginning of this year, with a total area burned of almost 50,600 hectares.

A considerable increase, compared to the 214 fires registered in 2021 that burned 30,652 hectares.

With Reuters and AP