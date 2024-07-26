At least two people were killed in Japan on Friday after heavy rains caused rivers to swell, forcing the evacuation of 4,000 people, according to authorities and media.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said local authorities in Yamagata and Akita prefectures, north of the main island of Honshu, issued evacuation notices for more than 200,000 people.

Japan’s NHK reported that at least four thousand people were transferred to shelters.

Two rivers in Yamagata and one in Akita overflowed, according to NHK, which broadcast footage showing heavy brown water sweeping away several cars, including a police car.

In Yamagata, a 20-year-old policeman was found in the water searching for a missing person and was later pronounced dead, a local police spokesman told AFP.

In northern Akita prefecture, a body was found, according to media reports. Police are trying to determine if it is that of a previously missing 86-year-old man.

Several people are still missing, including a paramedic, a police officer who is also in charge of the search, and a 60-year-old man who has been missing since a landslide during road construction work in the town of Yuzawa in Akita, according to media.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its highest-level alert for heavy rain in Yamagata this week. It then lowered the alert by one notch on its five-level scale.