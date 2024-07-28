About 4,000 people have been evacuated from their homes as the Park Fire, California’s deadliest wildfire this summer, rages through a rural, mountainous area near the small town of Chico, north of the state capital Sacramento. The harsh conditions continue to challenge firefighters despite the efforts of about 2,500 people, more than a dozen helicopters and several planes.

According to international and local media, the fire that broke out 3 days ago consumed nearly 142,000 hectares yesterday, Saturday, making it the seventh largest fire in the history of this state, while California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Friday evening in two counties threatened by fires, with the aim of accelerating the authorities’ procedures.

Chico is about 20 kilometers west of Paradise, which was devastated in 2018 by a wildfire that killed 85 people, making it the deadliest fire in California history.