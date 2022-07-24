July 24, 2022 20:31
A wildfire raging just west of Yosemite National Park in California has spread rapidly at night as soaring temperatures and drying out forests and bushes have turned it into one of the biggest wildfires of the year and forced thousands of residents to flee their homes, fire department officials said.
The authorities said that the blaze that broke out in the oak forests has not been controlled to any degree and threatens to destroy about 2,000 homes, and 3,000 have already been evacuated from their homes on Saturday.
By Sunday morning, media reports said that evacuation orders had been issued to 6,000 residents.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is investigating the cause of the blaze, which broke out on Friday and burned about 14,281 acres of forest.
California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Mariposa County due to the fire, allowing the state to obtain funds and resources from the federal government to fight the fires.
Source: agencies
#Thousands #evacuated #California #wildfire #spreads
Leave a Reply